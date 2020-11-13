Howard Charles King passed away on November 10, 2020 due to various health complications. He was the son of Howard Leroy King and Betty Roseman. Born on October 16, 1940 in Cleveland, Ohio. Howard graduated from Euclid Sr. High School in 1958. He would retire from Kendale Industries after 40 years of service. Howard married Roberta (Bonnie) Quincy in 1965. They lived in Euclid, Oh and were married nearly 50 years. Howard became involved in politics, eventually becoming President of the Euclid Democratic Club. He was very involved with his church, Boulevard Presbyterian and was an ordained a Deacon and Ruling Elder. He was fond of photography and would start his own small business much later in his life.Howard is survived by Bonnie King, Kathleen (daughter) and husband Joseph Guy, Robert King (son) and wife Linda Palombo-King, James King (son) and wife Jennifer Roe-King, and Anne Voght (daughter). His eight loving grandchildren are; Victoria, Ethan, Julia, Quincy, Grace, Lauren, Alex and William. There will be no services by Howard’s request.



