Howard Douglas Smartt passed away suddenly October 22, 2020.He was born January 9, 1944 in Manchester, Tennessee; graduated from North High School in 1963 as a “star” athlete; served in the U.S. Army in 1965-67 stationed in Germany. On July 23, 1967, Howard married the love of his life Gloria Kettunen and together they shared 53 wonderful years. They lived in Mentor before moving to Rock Creek the last 16 years of his life. He retired from Lubrizol after 36 years as a chemical lab technician.He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Gloria; Daughter: Halle Ann (Ed) Powers of Mentor; Grandchildren: Desmond Wallace and Aden George; Great Grandchildren: Brayden Wallace who he called “Old Papa” and Nevaeh Wallace, a baby girl he adored; Siblings; C.L. (Regina) Smartt; and Joann Hord.You could always count on him for his loving support. Just ask Desmond and Aden. There wasn’t a better brook trout fisherman in all of Upper Michigan.Howard is preceded in death by his parents; Claude and Jettie Pearl Smartt; Siblings: Charles and Bill Smartt; Emma Ruth Crabtree; Alma Jean Parker; Katherine Jackson and Pamela Masoud.Howard will be buried at Agate Cemetery in Trout Creek, Michigan. A Celebration of his life will take place at a later date.cawalkerfuneralhomegeneva.com