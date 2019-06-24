|
Howard E. Ernst, age 88, a lifelong resident of Chardon, OH, died on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was born in Chardon, on Sept. 21, 1930, to Elwell and Hazel (nee: McClintock) Ernst. In 1966, he married Shirlee Srakar in Warren, OH. Howard was a graduate of Chardon High School and received his Associates Degree from Kent State University. In 1960, he and his brother Marc, as well as his parents, started the Ernst Lanes in Chardon. Howard was inducted into the NE Ohio Bowling Proprietors Hall of Fame in 2012 and was a founding director of the former First County Bank. He is survived by his wife, Shirlee; daughter, Sandy Madama, of Phoenix, AZ; son, Joe G. Ernst, of Hambden Twp., OH; step-children, Rick (Jane) Lundstrom, and Randolph (Jeannie) Lundstrom, both of Hambden Twp; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Dale (Bette), of Chardon, and Chalmer, of Pepper Pike, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Marc. Visitation will be on Wed., June 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 116 South St., Chardon. A Private Interment at Chardon Municipal Cemetery will be held at a later date. The family suggests contributions to the . Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 25, 2019