Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Monreal Funeral Home
31925 Vine Street
Willowick, OH 44095-3570
(440) 585-4555
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Saints Robert-Williams Church
367 E. 260th Street
Euclid, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints Robert-Williams Church
367 E. 260th Street
Euclid, OH
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Road
Seville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard McLean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard F. McLean


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Howard F. McLean Obituary
Howard F. McLean, 85, of Euclid, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Born September 17, 1933 in Cleveland, he’s been a resident of Euclid for over 58 years.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, Airborne #82, as a parachute instructor. He taught and made over 1,000 jumps. He worked as a tool and die grinder for Cleveland Twist Drill for 37 years. In his earlier years he worked as milkman to put himself through St. Benedict Catholic School.
He is survived by his loving children, Howard L. (Katherine), Rance, Nadine (John), Blair (Sichi), Adrienne (Steve) Jager and Miles (Tina); grandchildren, James (Katie), Alex, Charles, Molly, Gavin (Meghan) and Joseph; great-grandchildren, Owen and Andrew; and brother, Gary.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cecelia; sister, Jeanne; and parents, Howard and Cecilia McLean.
Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the memorial service. Friends will meet the family Monday, June 24th at 9:30 a.m. Service will be held 10 a.m. at Saints Robert-Williams Church, 367 E. 260th Street, Euclid, OH 44132.
Burial will follow the memorial service at 1:30 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, OH 44273.
Published in The News-Herald on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now