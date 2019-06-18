|
Howard F. McLean, 85, of Euclid, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Born September 17, 1933 in Cleveland, he’s been a resident of Euclid for over 58 years.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, Airborne #82, as a parachute instructor. He taught and made over 1,000 jumps. He worked as a tool and die grinder for Cleveland Twist Drill for 37 years. In his earlier years he worked as milkman to put himself through St. Benedict Catholic School.
He is survived by his loving children, Howard L. (Katherine), Rance, Nadine (John), Blair (Sichi), Adrienne (Steve) Jager and Miles (Tina); grandchildren, James (Katie), Alex, Charles, Molly, Gavin (Meghan) and Joseph; great-grandchildren, Owen and Andrew; and brother, Gary.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cecelia; sister, Jeanne; and parents, Howard and Cecilia McLean.
Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the memorial service. Friends will meet the family Monday, June 24th at 9:30 a.m. Service will be held 10 a.m. at Saints Robert-Williams Church, 367 E. 260th Street, Euclid, OH 44132.
Burial will follow the memorial service at 1:30 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, OH 44273.
Published in The News-Herald on June 20, 2019