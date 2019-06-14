|
Funeral Mass for Howard J. Hedderman, 87, of Willoughby, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Mr. Hedderman passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Township. Born Aug. 17, 1931, in Cleveland, he had been a longtime Willoughby resident. Howard was a U.S. Navy veteran and member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby, where he was active in the Men’s Holy Name Society, Oktoberfest and as a church money counter. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Willoughby Eagles, and an active member of the Irish American Club East Side Inc. He enjoyed golf, crossword puzzles and being active at Immaculate Conception Church. Noreen and Howard were very socially active and loved being with their friends and family. Mr. Hedderman was a retired Eaton Corporation employee, retiring in 1989, after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Eaton Retiree Revved Up Society, former editor of the Eaton News for employees and loved being a photographer, taking pictures all of the time. Howard was the beloved of Noreen E. (nee Mulligan) Hedderman; brother of Thomas Hedderman, John P. Hedderman, and Terrence M. Hedderman; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond A. and Ursula I. (nee Mooney) Hedderman; and siblings, James R. Hedderman, George R. Hedderman, Neil J. Hedderman, Alice M. Maroney, William Hedderman, Mary Ellen Hedderman and Richard Hedderman. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Interment will be in Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Heights. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
