|
|
Huey Williams, born December 26, 1939, in Prenter, West Virginia, was called home suddenly on March 3, 2019.Beloved husband of Shirley (Corwin) and father to Daniel (Carol) Williams and Denise (Mark) Engle, cherished Papa to Ryan, Danielle, Amanda, Hannah, David, Halle, and Adam. Great-grandfather to two sweet girls. Loving brother to Gary Williams, Sue Hathaway, and Betty Kay Kendall.He is preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Ida; and siblings, Kathy Elane, Jack, Janey Louise, Marvin Gene, Carl Frederick, Mary, and Tootsie. Uncle to many and loved by all. Huey drove the famous #21 Late model stock car at Cloverleaf Speedway in the 1960’s and 70’s. After retiring from racing, he was Crew Chief for his children, Dan and Denise, who also raced stock cars competitively at Painesville, Lorain, and Cloverleaf Speedways.He loved watching his grandchildren play sports and watching auto racing on TV. Graveside service at Mentor Cemetery, Tuesday, March 12 at 11:00 a.m.www.tomonfh.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2019