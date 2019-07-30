|
Hugh Patrick Gorman, age 94, of Willoughby, passed away July 29, 2019, surrounded by his family, and was born May 22, 1925. For over 70 years, Hugh was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby, where he married his dear wife and where all his children attended school. He was a devoted father to nine children, Christopher (dec.) (Angie), Kathy Sparks (Andy), John (Jennifer), Anne Johns (Richard), Mary Jane Kirbus, Nancy Jean, Barbara Seitz (Jim), Cecelia Kysela (Jerry), and Edward (dec.) (Marney). He was a caring and generous grandfather of 14; great-grandfather of six; and cherished uncle “Snooks” to many. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Betty Ann Gorman. Hugh was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Cecelia (2017); sons, Christopher and Edward; parents, Hugh and Elizabeth Gorman; brothers, Richard and Joseph; and sister, Helen Ryczek. Hugh was a World War II veteran, serving as a Private First Class, in the U.S. Army, earning a Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal as well as the Combat Infantry Badge, the Good Conduct Badge, and several other commendations. At 19 years old, on December 14, 1944, Hugh was seriously wounded in combat by enemy fire. His grit and stamina enabled him to narrowly escape death. He recently participated in the Honor Flight program, recognizing American veterans for their sacrifice and achievement by flying them to Washington DC to view the World War II Memorial. Over his 40-year career as a pipefitter/welder, Hugh was a highly regarded member of Local Pipefitters Union 120, supervising projects and overseeing and training numerous apprentices. After retirement, Hugh enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s school and sports events, tending to his vegetable garden, and maintaining his property and pool for all who visited. His Sundays were spent cooking for family gatherings where he was famous for his homemade meatballs, chili, and stir fry as well as the traditional Easter cheese pie he made each year with his niece, Pat. Throughout his life, he was an exceptional athlete and enjoyed golf and bowling as well as running and biking. He had the distinction of having earned both a hole-in-one for golf and a 300 game for bowling in the same year. He was a member of the Lake-Geauga Bowling Association Hall of Fame and was recognized for his role as Associate Manager/Secretary from 1976 to 2013, retiring at 88 years old. He also received Ohio’s Meritorious Service Award for his work with the Youth Program, which provided college scholarships for students. Having been a member of “the greatest generation,” Hugh possessed the attributes often attached to the men and women of that time: valor, humility, resilience, integrity, and work ethic. His values were passed down to his children and grandchildren, not by what he said but in the simple way he lived his life – work hard, tell the truth, pay your bills, don’t buy what you can’t afford, pray daily, and give to your church and those in need. Hugh’s memorial Mass will be 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Visitation will take place one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment will be held at Mentor Cemetery with his family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Veterans Visiting Veterans, c/o Veterans Services Commission, 105 Main St., Painesville, OH 44077, or Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 1, 2019