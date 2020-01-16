|
|
Hugh Ramon Taylor, 89, of Mentor, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020. He was the loving father of Belinda "Bindy" (Bob) Gorman and Jeffrey "JT" (Janet) Taylor; grandfather of, Kristen (Joe) Damberger, Jeffrey (Michele) Gorman, and Trace and Tara Taylor; and the great-grandfather of Piper, Zoe, Ryder, and Hazel. He is also survived by his brother, Paul (Phyllis); and his sister, Jane Ellen (Forest, deceased) Parker. Hugh, a lifetime Ohio resident, was born in Chillicothe on July 10, 1930. He graduated from Wintersville High School and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in education from Ohio University, and his master's degree from Kent State. Hugh married Fay (Hill) Taylor on August 16, 1953 and they were partners in life and happily married for 64 years. Hugh taught Industrial Arts (welding/hot metals) at Jefferson Union High School in Richmond, Ohio before moving to Mentor in 1959. He taught hot metals at Mentor High School before retiring in 1982. Throughout his teaching career, Hugh took great pride in following many of his students who went on to be employed in the welding trade following graduation. Hugh also enjoyed woodworking in his spare time. Hugh and Fay enjoyed touring with the Mentor High School Top 25 singing group as chaperones, traveling to Canada, Europe, Mexico, Hawaii, as well as many other locations across the U.S. Hugh cherished spending time with Fay at their lake house, affectionately named "Tranquility" at Piedmont Lake, Ohio. He loved sharing time with family and friends, telling stories and making others laugh and smile, all while enjoying the peaceful lake surroundings. Private family services in memory of Hugh will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Hugh’s memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 19, 2020