Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Hugh Smith Obituary
Hugh Smith, age 93, a longtime resident of Painesville passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Homestead II Nursing Home. He was born August 16, 1926.Survivors are his wife, Berniece; sons: Danny (Maryellen) of Kirtland, Jack of Painesville; brother, Clayton Smith of Madison; granddaughter, Diane Parisi (Ben); grandson, Jeff Hughes (Wendy) and many great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Judy Hughes; son, David Smith and brothers: Bernie & Donald Smith.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday November 27, at the Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home in Painesville. Friends received Wednesday 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery.The family would like to thank Painesville Homestead II for his excellent care.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 25, 2019
