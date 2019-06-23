Home

William F. Young Funeral Home
132 Main St.
West Sunbury, PA 16061
724-637-2320
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Concord Presbyterian Church
625 Hooker Road
West Sunbury, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Concord Presbyterian Church
625 Hooker Road
West Sunbury, OH
View Map
Ian C. Campbell Obituary
Ian C. Campbell, age 29, of Slippery Rock, PA passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019.Ian was born July 23, 1989 in Butler, PA. He was the son of Todd and Rebecca Campbell. Ian was employed by the United States Postal Service in Slippery Rock and Campbell Bus Lines in Slippery Rock.Ian is survived by his wife, Erika Campbell, whom he married, August 6, 2016, his parents, Todd and Rebecca Campbell; his sister, Emily Campbell; and his brother, Kyle Campbell all of Slippery Rock. Also surviving are his maternal grandmother, Dorothy Klee of Grove City; his paternal grandparents, Jerry and Janet Campbell of West Sunbury; his in-laws, Theresa and Anthony West of Cleveland, Ohio; his sister-in-laws, April(Ronnie)Hibbard and Carli West, both of Cleveland, Ohio; his niece and nephew, Kenzie and Charlie, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.Ian was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles Klee.The family will receive friends at the Concord Presbyterian Church, 625 Hooker Road, West Sunbury, PA 16061 from1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 25, 2019. A funeral service will follow at 5:00 P.M. with Rev. Bob Edmundson officiating.Burial will be private.If desired in lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to the family, the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, 1 East Wacker Drive, Suite 1730, Chicago, IL 60601 or a .
Published in News-Herald on June 24, 2019
