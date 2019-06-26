Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
7575 Bellflower Rd.
Mentor, OH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
All Souls Cemetery,
Chardon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Idamae Derganc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Idamae Derganc


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Idamae Derganc Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial for Idamae Derganc, 89, of Mentor, will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor. (Please meet at the church). In keeping with Idamae’s wishes, no public visitation will be held. Idamae passed away June 25, 2019 in Richmond Heights. Born April 20, 1930 in Cleveland, she lived the past seven years in Mentor. Idamae was a homemaker and an active member of the former St. Roberts Catholic Church in Euclid. Survivors include her children, Dennis Derganc, Deborah Hart, and Diana (John) Langham; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard F. Derganc; daughter, Donna L. Morgan; great-grandson, Nicholas T. Sutton, and son-in-law, Brad Hart. Her parents, Fred and Ida (Baumgart) Mathews; and three siblings are also deceased. Final resting place will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Twp, following the mass on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions be made to The , 1689 E. 115th, Cleveland, OH 44106. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now