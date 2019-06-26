|
|
Mass of Christian Burial for Idamae Derganc, 89, of Mentor, will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor. (Please meet at the church). In keeping with Idamae’s wishes, no public visitation will be held. Idamae passed away June 25, 2019 in Richmond Heights. Born April 20, 1930 in Cleveland, she lived the past seven years in Mentor. Idamae was a homemaker and an active member of the former St. Roberts Catholic Church in Euclid. Survivors include her children, Dennis Derganc, Deborah Hart, and Diana (John) Langham; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard F. Derganc; daughter, Donna L. Morgan; great-grandson, Nicholas T. Sutton, and son-in-law, Brad Hart. Her parents, Fred and Ida (Baumgart) Mathews; and three siblings are also deceased. Final resting place will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Twp, following the mass on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions be made to The , 1689 E. 115th, Cleveland, OH 44106. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 27, 2019