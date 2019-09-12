|
Ilene C. Miller, 79 years old, a resident of Wickliffe Country Place, and a lifelong resident of Middlefield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019. She was born September 21, 1939, in Middlefield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Christian C. Miller and Ada H. (Shrock) Miller. Ilene enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing card games and playing the mandolin. She loved to spend time with family and always had a special place in her heart for babies and toddlers. Ilene is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen; her son-in-law, Anthony Sanfilippo; a sister, Mary Ellen (Mahlon) Hostetler; grandchildren, Amanda Michelle Lang, Jessica Taylor Miller, Nicole Sanfilippo, Samantha Sanfilippo, Paul Mares, Gabrielle Sanfilippo; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Ilene was preceded in death by her parents, Cristian C. and Ada H. (Shrock) Miller; sisters, Sarah Mae C. (Abe) Miller, Alta C. (Mahlon) Weaver, Fannie C. (Dave) Baumgartner, Esther C. Miller, Irene C. (Edward) Davis, and Ada C. Miller. Calling hours will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Sly Family Funeral Home, 15670 W. High St., Middlefield, OH 44062. A Celebration of her life will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Middlefield Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 13, 2019