Ilona Geraldine “Gerri” Hinz (nee Toreki), age 80, of Painesville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on August 11, 2020. A life-long resident of Painesville, she was born on July 18, 1940, to the late Gizella and Frank Toreki.She was a 1958 graduate of Riverside High School and worked for Lake County Job and Family Services for over 30 years before her retirement.Above all else, Gerri was a devoted and selfless caregiver to not only her large, crazy family but numerous others she welcomed into her home and heart over the years. As a single mother, Gerri was hardworking and independent, and a role model for the women she raised. Not one to hold back her honest opinion, she was a strong-willed and feisty lady. But, she was also endlessly kind and generous of her time, energy, wisdom, and love. She was quick to laugh and could always strike up a warm conversation with a stranger.Gerri enjoyed gardening and sewing. She expressed her love through her cooking and was especially known for cabbage rolls, Hungarian sausage, and batches of Christmas cookies so large she had to store them in the dryer. She had an active social calendar and was a loyal friend. She treasured regular Ladies Lunches with RHS alumni, Red Hatters gatherings, and casino trips with her partners in crime.Gerri leaves behind a loving family who are proud to carry on her legacy. She is survived by her children, Teresa (Matthew) O’Connor, Vicki (John) DeJoy, Debbie (Greg) Belle, Mike Hinz, and Jon (Allison) Hinz; daughter-in-law, Jeanette Hinz; grandchildren, Rachel (David) Clare, Alissa Hinz, Tashia (Jake) Hawkins, William Hinz, Alex (Keenan) Abner, Briana (Jeff) Floyd, Cassandra Hinz, Kathryn O’Connor, Brittany (Frank) Wrobleski, Griffin DeJoy, Kyle O’Connor, Cooper Belle, and Paxton Hinz; great-grandchildren, Kendra Wrobleski and August Abner; brother, George (Janice) Toreki; sister-in-law, Shirley Toreki, and many other beloved family members and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Tim Hinz; and brothers, Frank and Mike Toreki. Services will be held at a later date when all who loved her can safely gather.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com
