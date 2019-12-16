|
Services for Imogeane “Jean” Grimes, 83, of Willoughby, will be at 11 AM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM on Thursday, prior to the service.Mrs. Grimes passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at her home.Born July 21, 1936 in Raleigh, NC, she has lived in Ohio for more than 60 years.Survivors are her daughter, Anita; granddaughters, Tiffany and Jennifer; three great-grandchildren; her brother, Ray (Debbie) Bass; daughter-in-law, Susan Johnson, and several nieces and nephews and their families.She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul on October 13, 1996; and her son, Johnny Johnson in April, 2006. Her parents, Dalton and Mary (Lee) Bass and brother, Larry Bass are also deceased.Final resting place will be in Mentor Cemetery following the service on Thursday.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 17, 2019