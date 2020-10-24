1/1
Iona M. Fish
1923 - 2020
Iona M. (Wallace) Fish, 97, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 with her family by her side.Born January 5, 1923 in Coal Run, Ohio, she has lived in Eastlake more than 65 years.Iona loved life, enjoyed shopping, attending Church, running around, being with her family and friends and was known as the Road Runner. She was never at a loss for words, her laugh, smile and the kind person she was will be remembered. Mom saw good in everyone with her special smile. Anyone visiting her was amazed by her collection of angels and decorations; there were no bare walls for her. Mom loved to decorate and dress up; oh, what a beautiful lady she was. As the angels took her away, our hearts were broken, dear mom, we will hold you in our hearts forever, until we meet again.Preceding Iona in death, was her beloved husband, Dale; her loving son, Gene and dear son-in-law, Douglas; her parents, Charley and Asia Wallace; two sisters and six brothers.She is survived by one special sister, Lucy, who has been like a mother to many folks in Coal Run. Iona was a loving mother of five, Linda (Gary) Franklin, Dolores Terry, Gerald (Donna) Fish and Darrell Fish; grandchildren, Doug, Mike, Cliff, Kimberly, Jeffery, DeeDee, Darlene and Daniel; 16 great-grandchildren and great-great grandmother of three. She also leaves her daughter-in-law, Gerri.A private family service will be held at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
