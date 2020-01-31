|
Ione M. Fleck (nee Walters), age 85, passed away on January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank H. Fleck; loving mother of Frank C. Fleck (Debbie), Cathy Caserta (Joe), April Spiegel (Carl), and Valerie Puluka (Wayne); cherished grandmother of Frank Fleck, Ryan Fleck, Frances Molek, Shanna Bradburn, Joseph Caserta, Lesley Qurike, Kenneth Horna, Vanessa Horna (deceased), Cathy Myers, Tiffanie Hogue, Veronica Fair, and Heather Fair; great-grandmother of many. Ione worked as a caring nurse at Euclid Hospital for over 25 years. Honoring Ione’s wishes, an Irish Wake will be planned at a later date. Jakubs-Waite of Eastlake is handling arrangements.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020