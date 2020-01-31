Home

More Obituaries for Ione Fleck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ione M. (Walters) Fleck

Ione M. (Walters) Fleck Obituary
Ione M. Fleck (nee Walters), age 85, passed away on January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank H. Fleck; loving mother of Frank C. Fleck (Debbie), Cathy Caserta (Joe), April Spiegel (Carl), and Valerie Puluka (Wayne); cherished grandmother of Frank Fleck, Ryan Fleck, Frances Molek, Shanna Bradburn, Joseph Caserta, Lesley Qurike, Kenneth Horna, Vanessa Horna (deceased), Cathy Myers, Tiffanie Hogue, Veronica Fair, and Heather Fair; great-grandmother of many. Ione worked as a caring nurse at Euclid Hospital for over 25 years. Honoring Ione’s wishes, an Irish Wake will be planned at a later date. Jakubs-Waite of Eastlake is handling arrangements.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
