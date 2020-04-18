Home

Irene A. (Duncan) Cooper

Irene "Rene" Cooper, a long time resident of Madison Twp and Eastlake, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness.Irene was born April 8, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio, to George and Alice Duncan. She was a graduate of Andrews School in Willoughby. Irene married her lifetime sweetheart, Henry Cooper, September 17, 1952. She enjoyed sewing, reading and wintering in Punta Gorda, FL.She is survived by her loving husband, Henry (Hank), and five children: Lesa (Bert) Andrada, Thomas (Marcia) Cooper, Susan (Dave) Hooper, David Cooper, Amy (Mitch) Meyers, her brother James (Lynn) Duncan of Florida, 12 wonderful grandchildren, and six beautiful great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank the caring individuals that helped mom and the family during this difficult time. You are all amazing.A private graveside service and burial will be held in Madison Twp at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020
