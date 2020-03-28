Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
1:30 PM
Facebook Live streaming of Irene’s service on McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio’s Facebook Page
Irene (nee Green) Adkins, 87, of Mentor, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby.Born March 7, 1933, in Boone County, W.Va., she had been a resident of Lake County for 48 years.Irene was a member of Mentor Baptist Church, enjoyed camping, boating, fishing and casino trips, and loved her family dearly. Her family was her number one priority.Mrs. Adkins retired as a supervisor from Johnson & Johnson, where she had worked for 26 years.She was the loving mother of Allen (Tonya) Adkins, Steve (Karen) Adkins, Greg (Gina) Adkins, Sandra Adkins-Pertz, and Cheryl Adkins-Kistner; cherished grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of 11; and aunt of nieces and nephews.Irene was preceded in death by her beloved husband, J. Doyle Adkins in 2014; parents, Golden and Sylvie (nee Bailey) Green; and siblings, Estle (Ann) Green, Imogene (Dennis) Adkins, Raymond Green, and Leon “Jeep” (Roberta) Green.In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. Please be with us in prayer. A Celebration of Irene’s life will be announced at a later date.Private family services will take place 1:30 p.m. Monday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St., (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. Family and friends wishing to view the Facebook Live streaming of Irene’s service may do so on McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio’s Facebook Page. Entombment will be at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chester Township.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
