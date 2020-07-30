Irene Breeden, 85, of Lewisville, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Wheeling Hospital, Wheeling, West Virginia. She was born on August 18, 1934, at Spurlockville, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Hallie and Vickie Adkins Miller. She was a retired foreman for Precision Metals, Euclid, Ohio. She enjoyed bird watching, traveling, gardening, and gambling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Sherry Breeden; and a sister, Evelene Leasure. Surviving are her husband, Billie Breeden, whom she married on August 5, 1989; two daughters, Sandra (Thomas) Sell of Chardon, Ohio, Marsha Bacon of Painesville, Ohio; one step-son, Billy Breeden of Willowwick, Ohio; three sisters, Eleanor Walker of Zanesville, Ohio, Minda Williams of Longs, South Carolina, Beulah Wolf of Carolina Shores, North Carolina; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation or service. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.