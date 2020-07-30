Irene Breeden, 85, of Lewisville, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Wheeling Hospital, Wheeling, West Virginia. She was born on August 18, 1934, at Spurlockville, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Hallie and Vickie Adkins Miller. She was a retired foreman for Precision Metals, Euclid, Ohio. She enjoyed bird watching, traveling, gardening, and gambling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Sherry Breeden; and a sister, Evelene Leasure. Surviving are her husband, Billie Breeden, whom she married on August 5, 1989; two daughters, Sandra (Thomas) Sell of Chardon, Ohio, Marsha Bacon of Painesville, Ohio; one step-son, Billy Breeden of Willowwick, Ohio; three sisters, Eleanor Walker of Zanesville, Ohio, Minda Williams of Longs, South Carolina, Beulah Wolf of Carolina Shores, North Carolina; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation or service. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, Ohio.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store