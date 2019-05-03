|
Funeral service for Irene C. (Janoch) Fry, 92, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Irene passed away May 2, 2019 at Continuing Healthcare Solutions of Mentor. Born January 26, 1927 in Mentor, she lived in Lake County for the past 20 years. Survivors include her grandson, Joseph (Stacie) Fry; great-grandson, Dominik Fry. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred H. Fry in 2004; son, Bruce Fry in 2011. Her parents, Edward and Mary Janoch, are also deceased. Final resting place will be in South Kirtland Cemetery. www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald on May 5, 2019