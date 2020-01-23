|
Irene C. (Deak) Kastor, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Kirtland Rehabilitation Center. She was born on February 6, 1925, in Chardon, OH, and was a Willoughby resident for most of her adult life. For the past 10 years, she has been a resident of Kirtland Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Willoughby, prior to becoming a founding member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Mentor. She enjoyed monthly Study Club meetings and devotion to the Holy Rosary and was President of the McKinley Elementary PTA. She also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, cooking and loved being with her family. Irene volunteered her housekeeping skills at the original St. John Vianney Parish Home on Lakeshore Blvd., prior to the building of the Parish House on the current church property. She was also one of the first female Lectors at Sunday Mass. She was the beloved wife of 73 years to Paul J. Kastor; loving mother of George Kastor, of Mentor on the Lake, Rebecca A. (Jim) Bidelman of Willoughby, Albert J. (Sharon) Kastor of Chardon, Anne M. Hersh of Concord and Richard P. (Karen) Kastor of Chardon; mother-in-law of Charles Thomas of Painesville. She was a loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister of Elizabeth Mitchell and Claire Befort. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Elizabeth Deak; and her second daughter, Juanita L. Thomas. The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. Please meet at church. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Twp., OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192, or donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 24, 2020