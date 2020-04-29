|
|
Irene Chiappone passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020, at the Enclave of Newell Creek in Mentor, Ohio. Irene was born on August 17, 1922, in Fairport Harbor, Ohio to Miklos and Elizabeth (Czap) Magyar. She was a graduate of Fairport Harding High School and worked in the jewelry department at Carlisles in Painesville. She was a member of St. Anthony’s parish in Fairport and later St. Mary’s Church in Painesville where she married Thomas Chiappone in 1953. They were happily married for 37 years until his death in 1990. A woman of great faith, especially a champion of the blessed mother Mary, and the rosary; Irene was a devout Catholic her whole life. She was a devoted mother to her children and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was particularly proud of her daughter, Becky, grandson, Bryan, and son-in-law, Jeff Jones. Irene won a number of blue ribbons for her apple pie. She is survived by her daughter, Becky; son-in-law, Jeff Jones; and grandson, Bryan Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Jeffrey, in 1994; brothers, Steve Magyar, Rev. Joseph Magyar, John Magyar, Nicholas Magyar and Tony Magyar; sisters, Theresa Fisher, Elizabeth Molnar, Ann Kinkelaar, Marie Beres, Helen Waite; and her parents. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Irene’s memory to St. Mary Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville, Ohio 44077 or to Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Road, Valley View, OH 44131. Private graveside service held at Riverside Cemetery. A memorial mass and reception will be held at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on May 3, 2020