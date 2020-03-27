|
Irene G. Geisler, age 98, of Eastlake, passed away March 26, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, on May 7, 1921. She was a proud and loving mother and dear friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Throughout her life, she held various positions to support her family all the while taking care of the home. In her free time, she enjoyed playing Bingo and taking bus trips to the Casino. Irene is survived by her son, Ronald Geisler. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Joseph Geisler; and parents, Ambrose and Wally O’Donnell. The family will have a private burial. Please visit monreal.com to offer condolences or share a memory of Irene.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020