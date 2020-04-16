|
Irene G. “Cookie” (nee Clare) Ledenican, 99, of Willoughby, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her residence. Born Nov. 1, 1920, in London, England, she was a resident of Lake County, living in Painesville before moving to Willoughby. Irene was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby, where she was active in the Court of Mary and later became the cook at the parish rectory under the era of Father Curran. She was also a former member of the Isabella Guild of the Willoughby Knights of Columbus. “Cookie” loved to cook and was a fabulous baker, and enjoyed many crafts including knitting and making dolls. She loved her grandchildren, Michelle and Michael. After moving to Willoughby, Michelle and her husband, James, took the best care of Irene, living side by side, along with her great-grandchildren, Jimmy and Jason, who visited with her hours upon hours, which brought her great joy! Irene was the cherished grandmother of Michelle (James) Lewis; great-grandmother of Jimmy and Jason Lewis; and aunt, great-aunt and friend of many. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Louis W. Ledenican in 1970; son, Michael T. Clare; grandson, Michael Clare Erzen; parents, James and Maude (nee Smith) Clare; and siblings, Kathleen, Eileen, George, Winnie, and Sheila. In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. Please be with us in prayer. Graveside services will be held at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020