Irene H. Kornblum, age 81, of Mentor, formerly of Eastlake, passed away August 4, 2019.
She was born in Connellsville, PA, on March 13, 1938, to the late Nick and Mary Antol.
She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by many. Irene was an avid Indians fan and she also enjoyed playing Bingo.
Irene is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard “Dick” Kornblum; children, Rick (Lynette) Kornblum, Stacy (Bill) Seagraves; grandchildren, Richard (Megan), Nicholas (Shawn), Craig, Nicole, Brian, Chris and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Nolan and Millie.
She was preceded in death by her five sisters and four brothers.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. to at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene, 32114 Vine St., Willowick. Entombment to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 6, 2019