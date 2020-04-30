|
Private graveside services were held at Riverside Cemetery for Irene J. Rafter. Mrs. Rafter passed away April 28, 2020, at Briar Hill Nursing Home in Middlefield. She was born April 18, 1929, in Niles, Ohio to Michael and Mary Kuhn. Irene was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting, word puzzles, holiday decorating, and loved her dogs. She was a member of the Slovenian Club in Fairport Harbor and enjoyed listening and dancing to polka music. She is survived by her son, Arthur (Eden) Bigelow; and her daughter, Bonnie (Bob) Alderman; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Rafter; infant daughter, Denise Irene Bigelow; and her parents; brothers, Michael Kuhn and Ernest Kuhn; sisters, Betty Bakone, Mary Ann Fabian and Helen Soltesz. Donations in Irene’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Published in News-Herald on May 3, 2020