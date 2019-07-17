News-Herald Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Irene Pasquino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene L. (Cellini) Pasquino


1919 - 2019
Irene L. (Cellini) Pasquino Obituary
Irene L. Pasquino (nee Cellini), age 99, of Wickliffe, passed away July 16, 2019. Mrs. Pasquino was born on November 4, 1919, in Altoona, PA. Irene was the beloved wife of the late Guy; dearest mother of Brian (Diane, deceased); devoted grandmother of three and great-grandmother of five; dear sister of Pasquale (Mary Jo) Cellini, Richard (Bernice) Cellini, Sally Cellini, Harry (Laura) Cellini (both deceased) and Albert (deceased) (Jenny) Cellini. Contributions may be made in Irene’s memory to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44197 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Private services to be held. Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 18, 2019
