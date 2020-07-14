Mass of Christian Burial for Irene M. Nosco (nee Smith), age 91, of Wickliffe, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe (Masks Required). Private burial will be held in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. Irene passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home and was born on January 21, 1929, to Michael and Irene (nee Kraft) Smith (who bore 13 children) in Watertown, NY. Irene was a resident of Wickliffe for 67 years. She worked as a receptionist and dental hygienist, enjoyed her patients, and in turn, they loved her. Irene was a force to be reckoned with. She once left work and by herself bought a home on her lunch hour, a home she maintained until she turned 91 and broke her hip shoveling snow. She is survived by three sons, Eugene Nosco (Mary Lou), Dennis Nosco (Julie), and Tim Nosco (Sandy); brother, Robert Smith; sister, Helen Walsh; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; her longtime friends and companions, Martin Prcela and Lynda Godec. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Nosco; three sisters, Veronica Blizzard, Olga Hann, and Elizabeth Horning; and three brothers, Michael Smith, Edward Smith, and George Smith. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irene’s memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
