Irene M. Rossa Obituary
Irene M. Rossa (nee Mack), age 93, of Willowick, passed away February 15, 2020 at MetroHealth Hospital in Cleveland. She was born October 8, 1926 in Cleveland and was a former resident of Euclid. Irene retired from Lubrizol, and was a long-term caregiver for her daughter, Joan. She was a friend to all and second mother to many. Irene was the beloved wife of the late Marven; loving mother of John (Carol), Janice Shimooka and Joan (deceased) (Jim) Baron; grandmother of Keith (Jessica) Baron, Greg (Ericka) Baron, Stephen (Kristina) Baron, Tara Shimooka; great-grandmother of James, Jack, Joey, Charlie, Annette, Benjamin, Otto, Emmet, and Vincent. Memorial Mass Saturday, February 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Robert and William Parish, 367 E. 260 St., in Euclid. Contributions to the Joan Baron Society, 30900 Gates Mills Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
