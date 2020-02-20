|
Irene M. Rossa (nee Mack), age 93, of Willowick, passed away February 15, 2020 at MetroHealth Hospital in Cleveland. She was born October 8, 1926 in Cleveland and was a former resident of Euclid. Irene retired from Lubrizol, and was a long-term caregiver for her daughter, Joan. She was a friend to all and second mother to many. Irene was the beloved wife of the late Marven; loving mother of John (Carol), Janice Shimooka and Joan (deceased) (Jim) Baron; grandmother of Keith (Jessica) Baron, Greg (Ericka) Baron, Stephen (Kristina) Baron, Tara Shimooka; great-grandmother of James, Jack, Joey, Charlie, Annette, Benjamin, Otto, Emmet, and Vincent. Memorial Mass Saturday, February 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Robert and William Parish, 367 E. 260 St., in Euclid. Contributions to the Joan Baron Society, 30900 Gates Mills Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 28, 2020