Irene R. Sprenger (nee Stefanko), age 84, passed away peacefully October 10, 2020 in Concord Twp. Born June 28, 1936 in Cleveland, she eventually became a longtime Chester Twp. resident. Irene was a longtime Teller with Huntington Bank. She is survived by her children: Thomas (Sandy), Mary Beth (Raymond) Lyons, Richard (Jacqueline), Robert (Barbara M.), Allan (Rebecca Schaefer) and Lisa; and grandchildren Kelsey, Lindsey, James, David, Michael, Tyler, Lauren and Anna. Irene is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph J. “Red”; sisters: Anna, Mary, and Josephine; and parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Stefanko. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Church of Saint Anselm, 12969 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland, OH 44026, where visitation will be held on Friday one hour prior to Mass. (Masks are required & social distancing will be observed at church, live stream of Mass available at www.stanselm.org
) Interment in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Twp. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Irene’s name may be made to the Church of Saint Anselm (address above) or to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Online tributes and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com