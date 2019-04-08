Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Kormanec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene S. Kormanec

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irene S. Kormanec Obituary
Irene S. Kormanec, passed away April 5, 2019 at Lake West Hospital in Willoughby. She was born in Cherry Valley, PA, to the late Joseph and Mary. Beloved wife of Andrew Kormanec; loving mother of Jeffrey (RoseMarie) Kormanec, Pamela (James) McFadden, and Douglas (Kelly) Kormanec; loving grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of two; sister of Argie Vilcheck. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby, on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Ss. Robert & William Parish, 367 East 260 St. in Euclid. Interment All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now