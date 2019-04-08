|
Irene S. Kormanec, passed away April 5, 2019 at Lake West Hospital in Willoughby. She was born in Cherry Valley, PA, to the late Joseph and Mary. Beloved wife of Andrew Kormanec; loving mother of Jeffrey (RoseMarie) Kormanec, Pamela (James) McFadden, and Douglas (Kelly) Kormanec; loving grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of two; sister of Argie Vilcheck. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby, on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Ss. Robert & William Parish, 367 East 260 St. in Euclid. Interment All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 9, 2019