Irene Spada (nee Habzda), age 95, passed away peacefully December 1, 2019 at Brookdale of Wickliffe. Born June 7, 1924 in Sheffield, PA, she was a resident of Chesterland for 30 years. Irene was a parishioner of the Church of Saint Anselm and was a member of the church’s Young of Heart. She was an avid reader and enjoyed baking, but most importantly, she cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren. Irene was Head Nurse of the Gastrointestinal Department at the Cleveland Clinic for 25 years. She is survived by her husband, Frank; daughter, Donna (Caesar) Rodriguez; sons, Brian (Colleen) and Douglas (Debbie); ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Tom Hathaway. Irene is preceded in death by her daughter, Melanie Hathaway. Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland on Friday 4 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Church of Saint Anselm, 12969 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland. (Please meet at church.) Private Entombment at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Irene’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 8522 East Ave., Mentor, OH 44060 or at . Online tribute video and condolences at: www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 5, 2019