Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blessing Cremation Center
9340 Pinecone Drive
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 352-8100
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris "Joan" Gibson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Iris "Joan" Gibson Obituary
Iris "Joan" Gibson, 88, of Eastlake, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 in Willoughby. She was born February 12, 1931, in Cleveland, the daughter of the late William and Iris (Schwartz) Rutger. Loving mother of Mike (Phyllis), Marty (Cheri), and Patti (Paul). Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Ron), Michael (Lisa), Matt (Yadira); Tom (Laura), Nate, and Sami; great-grandmother to nine. Loved her special niece, Barbara Jean. She was the co-owner of Gibson Janitorial. In her free time, she loved spending time with her family and pets Abby, Millie Rose, and Luna.
Published in News-Herald on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now