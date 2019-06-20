|
Iris "Joan" Gibson, 88, of Eastlake, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 in Willoughby. She was born February 12, 1931, in Cleveland, the daughter of the late William and Iris (Schwartz) Rutger. Loving mother of Mike (Phyllis), Marty (Cheri), and Patti (Paul). Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Ron), Michael (Lisa), Matt (Yadira); Tom (Laura), Nate, and Sami; great-grandmother to nine. Loved her special niece, Barbara Jean. She was the co-owner of Gibson Janitorial. In her free time, she loved spending time with her family and pets Abby, Millie Rose, and Luna.
Published in News-Herald on June 23, 2019