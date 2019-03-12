|
Irmgard M. Dussing, 90, a longtime Eastlake resident, passed away March 9, 2019 at her home.She was born April 8, 1928 in Ziegelhausen, Germany.Mrs. Dussing was a homemaker. Her hobbies were cooking, gardening, and she loved being outdoors, going for drives, and especially watching and dancing to her grandson’s band. She was a member of the Donauschwaben’s German American Cultural Center, enjoyed spending time with her friends throughout the years and she was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew and loved her.Survivors include her sons, Helmut (Iris) Dussing, Egon (Annette) Dussing, and Christian (Patricia) Dussing Jr.; grandchildren, Aaron, Hannah, Eric (Rebekah), and Kelli Dussing, and Adam (Lauren) and Brian (Hillary) McGing; great-grandchildren, Caden, Liam, Nolan, Skylar, and Camille; brother-in-law, Werner Blei; and her niece, Sabina (Rainer) Waxman.She was preceded in death by her husband, Christian Dussing Sr.; parents, Phillip and Helena Wagner; sister, Friedlina Blei; and her brother, Aurtur Wagner.The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service in honor of Irmgard will be held 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Mentor Cemetery.In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Donate online at www.hospicewr.org.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
