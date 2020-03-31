Home

Isabella Hope Bailey, 7, of Eastlake, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born Aug. 24, 2012, in Birmingham, Ala. To Bella, God was always first in her life. Her brother and sisters meant so much to her, and she enjoyed spending time with her Nana and Papa Rick, and her Aunt Linda and Uncle Terry. She also loved music, dancing and animals. Bella was the beloved daughter of John Mark and Crystal G. (nee Corbin) Bailey; loving sister of Dakota, Alexandra and Victoria; cherished granddaughter of Glenna (nee Thomason) Bailey and Loretta (Rick) Chaykowsky; and great-granddaughter of Elsie Frost, Ella Chaykowsky and Jim Lee. She also leaves aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Jack Bailey; and maternal grandfather, Garry Corbin. In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. Please be with us in prayer. Private family services and interment will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 1, 2020
