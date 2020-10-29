Ivah M. Roberts, age 87 of Painesville, Ohio passed away on October 29, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic. Ivah was born June 16, 1933 in Madison, Ohio to Floid and Theresa (Deckleman) Brainard. Ivah was a member of Community and Perry Christian Church for many years. Ivah retired in 1996 from the Mailroom for the Lake County Commissioners of Painesville. She loved being retired, cooking, playing games and spending time with her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Her smile and caring ways inspired and touched the hearts of all who knew her. Ivah is survived by sons, John O. (Pam) Roberts, Randy L. (Anna Marie) Roberts; son-in-Law, Allan Oblaczynski; grandchildren, Bill (Mary Ann), Mark (Shannon), Pete (Kelly), and Allan (Rachel) Oblaczynski, Kenneth (Sarah), Nathan (Morgan), Steve (Kay), Adam, Amber Roberts, Alley Dewey; great-grandchildren, Connor, Ella, Christopher, Madelyn, Luke, Tyler, Brandon, Dominic, Kelsey, Addison, Amelia, Andrew, Brielle, Maisie, Olivia, Leah, Keira; and best friend, Sherri Posey. She is preceded in death by husband, Obie T. Roberts; children, Jeanne Oblaczynski, Bill D. Roberts, Kenneth Roberts; daughter-in-law, Kathy (Carpenter) Roberts; granddaughter, Kimberly Roberts; helpful loving companion, George Worth; brother, Junior; and sisters, Vern, Evelyn and Florence.Friends will be received from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday November 1, 2020 at The Behm Family Funeral Homes 26 River St. in Madison. Funeral Service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at the funeral home. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. Reverend Arlie Spargur of the Lakeside Baptist Church will officiate the service. Final resting place will be at Perry Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 10501 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, OH 44106-2204. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com