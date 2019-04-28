Ivan Begovic, age 49, of Concord Twp, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born in Cleveland on October 13, 1969. He gave unselfishly of his time and talents to his family, friends and neighbors and to his employer of 29 years, Swagelok.He could build and fix everything, and he did.Ivan loved Cleveland and Ohio sports; especially the Browns. His passion was coaching his sons and their teammates in youth football. Ivan was a graduate of Lake Catholic High School and Cleveland State University.He is survived by his loving wife, Christine (nee Bajec); his sons, Noah and Luka; his sisters, Mary (Iva) and Anica; his nephews: Robert (Magdalena) and Toma (Nadia); and many other nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents Anka Begovic and Joso Begovic.Family will receive friends to pay tribute and celebrate the life of Ivan at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91), Tuesday, April 30th from 4-8 PM.Funeral Mass, Wednesday, May 1st at 8:30 AM at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd, Mentor, Ohio 44060 (Please Meet at Church). Interment All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.Arrangements by: Golub Funeral Home, 216-391-0357 Published in News-Herald on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary