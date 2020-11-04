1/1
Ivan Cmeljesevic
Ivan Cmeljesevic, age 93 of Eastlake, peacefully passed away on November 4, 2020. Ivan was born on June 21, 1927 in Croatia to Stjepan and Marija Cmeljesevic. Ivan proudly immigrated to the United States 55 years ago and settled in Eastlake to raise a family along his wife. He was a hardworking man that will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was a proud and loving husband, father, and grandfather. Ivan is survived by his sons John Cmeljesevic and Slavko (Gordana) Cmeljesevic, his granddaughter, Ivana. Ivan was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Rozika Cmeljesevic. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 4 to 6pm at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10am at St. Paul Croatian Church. Burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery.


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
