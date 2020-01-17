|
|
Ivan Kozman, 86, of Mentor, passed away January 14, 2020 at Hospice House. He was born February 24, 1933 in Gavorrano, Italy. Mr. Kozman worked as a Manager of Systems and Programming with the Cleveland Board of Education for 23 years. He graduated from Western Reserve University in 1964 with a degree in Chemistry. Ivan was married to the love of his life, Maria, for 57 years. Survivors include his children, Erik (Nancy) Kozman, Martha “Marty” (Matt) Speare and Norma Morganti; grandchildren, Alexa and Michael Reed and Sam (Kacie) Kozman; and dear sister-in-law, Caterina Burjes. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family members. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Maria; parents, Mihael and Franciska Kozman; brothers, Miroslav, Franc, and Dusan; and his sister, Maria. In memory of Ivan, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland 44110-2602, donate online at: www.hospicewr.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 19, 2020