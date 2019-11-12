|
|
Ivan N. Cogar, 78, of Perry Township, passed away November 11, 2019. Private graveside services were held in Riverside Cemetery. Ivan was born September 22, 1941 in Heaters, West Virginia to Isaac and Mamie Cogar. He was employed by F. P. & E. Railroad for many years and he also worked at Lubrizol in Painesville. Ivan enjoyed hunting, fishing, casino trips, and he had fondness for dogs. He also loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Judith (Oris) Cogar; daughter, Sharon (Kenny) Kropac; grandchildren, Travis (Cheri) Kropac, Sabrina (Adam) Weagraff, and Scarlett Weagraff. Ivan was preceded in death by his son, Samual Cogar; brothers, Noah, Hubert, Percy, and Danver Cogar; sister, Velma Antol; and his parents. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ivan’s memory to the Lake County Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. Bldg. E., Mentor, Ohio 44060.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 17, 2019