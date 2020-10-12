Ivan Radan, age 38, of Willoughby, passed away surrounded by his family on October 11, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on June 22, 1982. He was a devoted and loving son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and dear friend. A man of many talents who loved and served his family. He had a contagious smile and joyful personality. His greatest joy was his family, he cherished his relationship with his nephew. A tremendous lost is felt by all those who knew Ivan. Ivan is survived by his father Ante Radan, brother Tony (Andrea) Radan, sister Lusi Radan, nephew Tony and Grandmother Ana. Ivan also leaves behind a host of extended family including many cherished aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ivanica Radan, uncle, Ivica and grandparents Mate (Luca) Radan, and grandfather Ante Slavic. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 4 to 8pm at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10am at St. Paul Croatian Church, please meet at church. Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery.