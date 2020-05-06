Ivan Skrtic, 78, of Willoughby, passed away May 5, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born January 10, 1942, in Gornji Velemeric, Croatia. He is survived by his daughters, Zeljka Cenin (Joe) and Ana Tomic (Dan); his grandchildren, Arielle and Danielle Cenin, and Nikola, Marko, and Daniel Tomic; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Ana; his parents, Dora and Nikola; and his brother, Petar of Australia. Services will be private. Entombment All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. Close friends may meet at the cemetery gate at 11 a.m. for a service in front of St. Anthony's Mausoleum.





