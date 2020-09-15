1/1
Ivanka Kustec
Ivanka Kustec (nee Drobec), age 92, beloved wife for 66 years of John; loving mother of Mary Lorber (husband Frank, deceased), John Jr. (wife Peggy), Joseph (wife Mary Ellen), Barbara Doering (husband Donald); devoted grandmother of Margaret Ostrun (husband Igor), Maria Spinelli (husband Durante), Frank Lorber (wife Maria), Jennifer Barringer (husband Josh), Andrew Kustec (wife Lauren), Christina Dantona (husband Chris), Elaina Herchick (husband David), Elyce Yoder (husband Verlyn); and great-grandmother of Domenica, Ilaria, Gianluca, Lisandro, Lily, Levi and Milena; cherished daughter of the late Alojz and Ivana (nee Rihtaric) Drobec; dear aunt and great-aunt of many. She was one of ten siblings. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Ivanka to Thistle House Assisted Living, 526 Water St., Chardon, OH 44024 or Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44121. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, September 19, 2020, at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Ivanka at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Friday 4 to 8 p.m. (Masks required, and social distancing observed.) Online obituary and guestbook at: www.DeJohnCares.com.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. John of the Cross Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
September 15, 2020
Elaina and family-
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
much love and friendship-
Christine and family
