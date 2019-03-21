Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ivica Saric
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivica Saric

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Ivica Saric In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of
IVICA SARIC
6/16/41 - 3/21/95

"In Our Hearts"

We thought about you yesterday
And days before that too
We think of you in silence
We often speak your name
Now all we have are memories
And your picture in a frame
Your memory is our keepsake
With which we'll never part
God has you in his keeping
We have you in our heart


Forever you remain in our hearts and minds.
May you rest in God's eternal peace.
We miss you so much.
With all of our love always.

Your loving wife Anka and
daughters Manuela, Sandra, Cindy and families
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.