|
|
In Loving Memory Of
IVICA SARIC
6/16/41 - 3/21/95
"In Our Hearts"
We thought about you yesterday
And days before that too
We think of you in silence
We often speak your name
Now all we have are memories
And your picture in a frame
Your memory is our keepsake
With which we'll never part
God has you in his keeping
We have you in our heart
Forever you remain in our hearts and minds.
May you rest in God's eternal peace.
We miss you so much.
With all of our love always.
Your loving wife Anka and
daughters Manuela, Sandra, Cindy and families
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 21, 2019