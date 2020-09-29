1/
J. Louise Goerndt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
J. Louise Goerndt, age 85, of Eastlake, passed away September 29, 2020. She was born in Sherman NY, on March 8, 1935. She proudly drove a bus for the Mentor School District for 36 years. She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by many. J. Louise is survived by her children, Charles Skvarek (Sue Lewis) and Jodi Goerndt (Brian Baird); grandchildren, Jason (Laura), Breanna, Joshua, and Madisyn; and great-children Brantley Brieleigh, Lilly and Della. Visitation will be on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 29 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved