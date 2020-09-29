J. Louise Goerndt, age 85, of Eastlake, passed away September 29, 2020. She was born in Sherman NY, on March 8, 1935. She proudly drove a bus for the Mentor School District for 36 years. She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by many. J. Louise is survived by her children, Charles Skvarek (Sue Lewis) and Jodi Goerndt (Brian Baird); grandchildren, Jason (Laura), Breanna, Joshua, and Madisyn; and great-children Brantley Brieleigh, Lilly and Della. Visitation will be on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.