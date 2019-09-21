|
Jacco Goemans, age 40 of Pacific Beach, CA, formerly of Concord Twp, OH passed away September 13, 2019. He was born January 1, 1979 in Leiden, Netherlands.Jacco had worked for Diakont in San Diego, as their Director of Nuclear Solutions. He had graduated in 1997 from Riverside High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business from The Ohio State University in 2002.He is survived by his parents, Hans and Hermine Goemans; twin brother, Mark Goemans and many other loving family in the Netherlands.The family will receive friends from 3-5 pm., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A celebration of life service will be held for all family and friends at 5 pm., Saturday at the funeral home.Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 22, 2019