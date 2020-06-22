Jack Arthur Kline, 76, of Concord, Ohio died at home on June 12, 2020. Husband of Elaine Kline. Loving father of Jack and Kevin (Oksana) Kline; stepchildren Amy (Tom) Severino, Jenny (Doug) Elias, and John Lane. Dear brother of Bill (Beverly) Kline, Nancy Herrington, Matt (Virginia) Kline, Barbara Gannon, Beth (Jerry) Mohn, Caroline (Dennis) Tannert, Tom (Lisa) Kline, and Howard Kline. Devoted grandfather of eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur George and Annette E. (Murchison) Kline as well as brother, Timothy.Growing up in Randolph, Ohio, with his 9 brothers and sisters, Jack was always there to make sure his siblings had what they needed whether restoring an old bicycle for his sister or sticking up for his brothers. Jack received an engineering degree from Kent State, enlisted in the Navy, and worked for General Electric before settling into a successful career at First Energy, where he rose to become the President of First Energy Eastern PA.Jack’s remarkable creativity combined with technical prowess allowed him to build nuclear power plants and beautiful custom homes. More importantly, he used his gifts to create all sorts of things for his children while also passing on the love, skills and tradition.It was a tremendous blessing that he spent his last day on this earth taking his grandchildren, Jack, Rowan and Teagan Kline, out to lunch, and visiting his son Jack's construction project and providing advice to Kevin over the phone.Family and friends will be received at 10:00 am followed by funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27th, at St. Joseph’s Church, 2643 Waterloo, Mogadore, OH 44260, with Fr. Thomas Acker officiating.



