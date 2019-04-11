Jack Ballish, age 64, died unexpectedly on April 9, 2019.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 16, 1954, and died in Madison, Ohio, where he resided for 18 years.

He married Carol (Cahill) on May 13, 1994, and his daughter, Emma, was born July 13, 1998. He loved them endlessly.

Putting Jack into a box, both literally and figuratively, is difficult and to sum him up is impossible. He was a friendly, passionate, and warm conversationalist and storyteller. He loved to talk to anyone and to make connections that brightened people’s lives. He was a sports fan. Most prominently, he was a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan. He was sure 2019 would be their year. He was a goofball, an actor, an enthusiast of laughter. We loved him endlessly.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; and daughter, Emma; and his brothers, Chuck (Kari) and Bob (Martie) Ballish.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Jean (Everhart) Ballish; and brothers, Jim and Tom Ballish.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Celebrant, Father Sean Donnelly. Jack’s family will receive guests at church one hour before service.

The Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting Jack’s family.

Online obituary and guest book at: www.behmfuneral.com. Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary