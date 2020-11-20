1/
Jack Curtis Grigsby
Jack Curtis Grigsby, age 78, of Eastlake, was called home to God on November 17, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on June 25, 1942, to the late William and Marie Grigsby.He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Jack is survived by his loving and devoted wife of almost 60 years, Elisabeth “Liesa” Grigsby (nee Maurer), children Anna (Mark Pugh) Landsmann, Curtis (Brenda) Grigsby, and Kenneth Grigsby Sr., grandchildren Crystal (Justin) Krider, Michael Layton, Steve (Crystal) Layton, Ashley Landsmann, Jennifer Piche, Kenneth (Rachel) Grigsby Jr., and LeeAnn Kopp, 13 great-grandchildren, sister Marylin Misorski and a very good friend to our whole family, Ken H. He was preceded in death by his grandson Brandon Grigsby and sister Barbara Wright.


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
