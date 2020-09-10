1/1
On Saturday, September 5, 2020, Jack Donald Polcar Sr., loving husband and father of four, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 92. Jack was born August 26, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Adeline (Dier) and John Polcar. Jack was predeceased by his wife, Norma Carlson Polcar; and his daughter, Patricia Ann Polcar. He is survived by his children, Susan Taylor, Jack (Pamela) Polcar, and Janis (Al) Seitz. Grampie will be remembered by his grandchildren, Amy Taylor, Bob Taylor, Garrett Polcar, Avery Polcar, Hadleigh Schmittel, Jack Schmittel, and Morgan Polcar. Per Jack’s request, a private family gathering will held to celebrate his life.

Published in News-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
